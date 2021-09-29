Kim D. Hubbard

August 18, 1951-September 25, 2021

Kim D. Hubbard, 70, of Moline, IL passed away Saturday September 25, 2021, at University of Iowa Medical Center, Iowa City, IA.

In accordance with his wishes, a private memorial service will be held. Private inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to RICCA (Rock Island County Council on Addictions), 1607 John Deere Road, East Moline, IL 61244.

Kim Donald Hubbard was born August 18, 1951 in Rock Island, a son of Donald and Marilyn Kidd Hubbard. He graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1969. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a salesman for Motion Industries for 42 years.

Kim was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed football. Some of his favorite times were those spent with friends and family.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Mary Kathryn Hubbard, Greenville, NC; daughter, Melissa Scheper, Moline, IL; six grandchildren; mother, Marilyn Hubbard, Rock Island; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Dan Wolever, Geneseo, IL; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Debbie Hubbard, Coal Valley, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and additional family.

Kim was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Terry Hubbard.

