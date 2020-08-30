Kimber Lee Gay

July 9, 1954-August 25, 2020

MOLINE-Kimber Lee Gay, 66, of Moline, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. Private funeral services will be Tuesday at The Word Church, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the church and attendees need to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Cremation rites will follow the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Kimber was born on July 9, 1954 in Quincy, Illinois, a son of John and Harriett (Thompson) Gay. He married Nadine Fallon on May 17, 2002 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2018.

Kimber worked as a quality engineer at John Deere, Red Jacket, Alcoa, and most recently the Rock Island Arsenal. He retired in 2016. Kimber was a proud member and a Man of Valor at The Word Church "Church of New Beginnings" in East Moline. He enjoyed traveling, hosting seafood boils, playing golf, watching sports, and above all spending time with his family. Kimber was also a Hall of Fame basketball player at Quincy High School.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Keillyn (Keenan) Rogers, Moline; step-children, Lamonica Fallon-Terrell, Moline and Donald Fallon, Silvis; grandchildren, Keenan Jr., Kyrese, Keonna and Ka'Reem Rogers, Tevin and Logia Bester, Dontrell Fallon, Donterrius Terrell, and Jasmin Fallon; great-grandchildren, Quayana Purdy and Tevin "TJ" Bester Jr.; sisters, Juda Haley, Penny Trotter, and Trudy Gay; and uncles, Butch, Ricky, Jimmy, Billy, and Greg Gay.

Kimber was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine, uncles, Bobby and Ronnie Gay, and aunt, Rose Gay.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.