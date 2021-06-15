Kimberly Kay Dybdal

December 21, 1965-June 10, 2021

GENESEO-Kimberly "Kim" Kay Dybdal, 55, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at North Cemetery at a later date. Memorial visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory–Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Kimberly Dybdal Memorial Fund.

Kim "MeMe" "Miss Kim" "Aunt MeMe" Dybdal was born December 21, 1965, the daughter of Gene "Smokey" and Shirley (Quillen) Dybdal, in Geneseo, IL. She was most recently employed as a child care professional at Little Green Apple Preschool at First United Methodist Church. Kim enjoyed crafting, shopping, dining out with her friends. She loved spending time with her church family and attending church functions. She especially loved spending time with her family. She showed true strength and grace as a heroic cancer survivor.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Diana (Douglas) Packer, Geneseo; nieces and nephews, Brooke Rogowski, GA, Bree Sette Mauch (Rick Chase), Bettendorf, Katelynn (Tyler) Fritz, Geneseo, Dylan Kress, Yorkville, Dustyn Kress, East Moline, Maddie Mauch, Shawnee, KS, Jozie Perkins, Bettendorf, Lillian Fritz, Geneseo, Owyn Fritz, Geneseo, Chandra (David) Wilson, Rome City, IN, Chance (Angie) Parker, Muscatine, IA; her very special friend Miss Phoebe Betcher; and beloved cat Snookie.

She was preceded in death her parents; and sisters, Sharon Egert and Cheryl Egert-Parker.