Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kimberly Kay Dybdal
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Kimberly Kay Dybdal

December 21, 1965-June 10, 2021

GENESEO-Kimberly "Kim" Kay Dybdal, 55, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at North Cemetery at a later date. Memorial visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory–Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Kimberly Dybdal Memorial Fund.

Kim "MeMe" "Miss Kim" "Aunt MeMe" Dybdal was born December 21, 1965, the daughter of Gene "Smokey" and Shirley (Quillen) Dybdal, in Geneseo, IL. She was most recently employed as a child care professional at Little Green Apple Preschool at First United Methodist Church. Kim enjoyed crafting, shopping, dining out with her friends. She loved spending time with her church family and attending church functions. She especially loved spending time with her family. She showed true strength and grace as a heroic cancer survivor.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Diana (Douglas) Packer, Geneseo; nieces and nephews, Brooke Rogowski, GA, Bree Sette Mauch (Rick Chase), Bettendorf, Katelynn (Tyler) Fritz, Geneseo, Dylan Kress, Yorkville, Dustyn Kress, East Moline, Maddie Mauch, Shawnee, KS, Jozie Perkins, Bettendorf, Lillian Fritz, Geneseo, Owyn Fritz, Geneseo, Chandra (David) Wilson, Rome City, IN, Chance (Angie) Parker, Muscatine, IA; her very special friend Miss Phoebe Betcher; and beloved cat Snookie.

She was preceded in death her parents; and sisters, Sharon Egert and Cheryl Egert-Parker.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.