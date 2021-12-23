Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kleo Caras
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Kleo Caras

December 18, 2021

DAVENPORT, FORMERLY ROCK ISLAND-Kleo Caras, 92, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Senior Star Elmore Place in Davenport, Iowa.

As per her final wish, there will be no funeral, memorial ceremonies, public ceremonies or gatherings. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family.

She was born in the spring of 1929 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois, to her parents Gust and Mary Pontikes.

She was a lifetime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island. She asks to be remembered for the good things that she accomplished in her lifetime.

She is survived by her son, Peter Caras of Iowa; a daughter and son-in-law, Corrine and Steve Smith of Illinois; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Vivian Soteropulos and Katherine Karoules. Special thanks to her nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.