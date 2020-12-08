Kristen J. Arevalo

April 19, 196-December 6, 2020

Moline - Kristen J. Arevalo, 58, of Moline, Illinois, completed her journey with cancer Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Her journey was filled with love, strength, determination, and finally peace.

Private services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12. Memorials may be made to the family, care of Andy Waeyaert, for a fund to be established in Kristen's memory.

Kristen June Ehlers was born April 19, 1962, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Janet (Willits) Ehlers. She married Mark Waeyaert in 1982, and they had three amazing children before separating. Kris and Mark remained friends until he passed away November 14, 2001. She later married Jose Antonio Arevalo.

Kris, a kind soul, enjoyed coffee, shopping, thrifting and yard sales, and could always be counted on to find a good deal. Kris loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and would take any opportunity to brag about her kids and grandkids. Kris always had an open door for whoever needed a warm meal and a safe place to rest. After her daughter Erin's death in 2008, Kris raised Erin's son, Avery.

Kris is survived by her mother, Janet VanDam of Moline; two children, Adrienne Waeyaert (Cody Ogburn) of Moline, and Andy (Abbey) Waeyaert of Moline; five grandchildren, Ivan Weathers, Aniah Waeyaert, Avery Carter, Kennedy Waeyaert, and Lincoln Waeyaert; her husband, Antonio; siblings Anjie (Marcos) Hernandez, and Scott (Mary) Ehlers; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Robin Vargas. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ehlers; and her daughter, Erin Waeyaert.

