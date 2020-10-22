Menu
Dr. Kurt E. Nelson

December 24, 1921-October 20, 2020

Dr. Kurt E. Nelson, 98, of Rock Island, passed away, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Friendship Manor.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, or a charity of your choice.

Kurt was born on December 24, 1921, in Moline, the son of Carl E and Elsa C (Grahn) Nelson. He married Violet M. Helstrom in Moline on November 19, 1988. He was a graduate of Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago and practiced dentistry in Moline for thirty years, retiring in 1985. He was a Navy veteran of WWII having served in the Pacific on the island of Saipan and was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Moline.

Survivors include his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, parents, and a brother, Lennart.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 22, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
