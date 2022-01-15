Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kurtis W.S. McNeal Sr.
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Kurtis W.S. McNeal Sr.

January 25, 1951-January 13, 2022

MILAN-Kurtis W.S. McNeal Sr., Milan, 70, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Visitation is 4-6 PM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Kurt was born on January 25, 1951 in Moline, the son of Paul and Mary Lou (Lindquist) McNeal. He married Virginia "Ginnie" King on June 7, 1969 in Henry County, IL. She died October 20, 2020. Mr. McNeal was a Union Machinist for East Moline Metal for 25 years, retiring in 2006. He enjoyed drawing, watching movies, NASCAR and had a great sense of humor. His greatest joy was his family.

Survivors include his children; Kurt McNeal Jr., Milan, Chad (Anna) McNeal, Milan and Laura McNeal, Medford, OR, grandchildren; Nichole McNeal, Eve McNeal, Skye Sargeant, and Derek McNeal; great grandchildren; Izabella and Jacklynn and his sister, Le Arta Maroney, Milan.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.