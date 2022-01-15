Kurtis W.S. McNeal Sr.

January 25, 1951-January 13, 2022

MILAN-Kurtis W.S. McNeal Sr., Milan, 70, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Visitation is 4-6 PM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Kurt was born on January 25, 1951 in Moline, the son of Paul and Mary Lou (Lindquist) McNeal. He married Virginia "Ginnie" King on June 7, 1969 in Henry County, IL. She died October 20, 2020. Mr. McNeal was a Union Machinist for East Moline Metal for 25 years, retiring in 2006. He enjoyed drawing, watching movies, NASCAR and had a great sense of humor. His greatest joy was his family.

Survivors include his children; Kurt McNeal Jr., Milan, Chad (Anna) McNeal, Milan and Laura McNeal, Medford, OR, grandchildren; Nichole McNeal, Eve McNeal, Skye Sargeant, and Derek McNeal; great grandchildren; Izabella and Jacklynn and his sister, Le Arta Maroney, Milan.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.