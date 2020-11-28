Lana Jean Morse

June 30, 1942-November 26, 2020

Lana Jean Morse, 78, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 3PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hampton Township Cemetery, Hampton and live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Lana Stephenson was born on June 30, 1942 in East Moline, the daughter of Ralph Dean and Zelah (Baff) Stephenson. She married Donald Morse on September 5, 1959 in Moline. Lana worked at the former Sammy G's Bowling Center in East Moline for 17 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts and photo genealogy . Lana was published for her beading techniques.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Don, sons; Kevin L. (Kathy) Morse, Ft. Wayne, IN, David A. (Nancy) Morse, Clayton, NC and Thomas D. (Jodi) Morse, Port Byron, eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Dean, Gale, Pat and Chloe, and great-grandchildren; Bailey and Alilyanna.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com