Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lana Jean Morse
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Lana Jean Morse

June 30, 1942-November 26, 2020

Lana Jean Morse, 78, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 3PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hampton Township Cemetery, Hampton and live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Lana Stephenson was born on June 30, 1942 in East Moline, the daughter of Ralph Dean and Zelah (Baff) Stephenson. She married Donald Morse on September 5, 1959 in Moline. Lana worked at the former Sammy G's Bowling Center in East Moline for 17 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts and photo genealogy . Lana was published for her beading techniques.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Don, sons; Kevin L. (Kathy) Morse, Ft. Wayne, IN, David A. (Nancy) Morse, Clayton, NC and Thomas D. (Jodi) Morse, Port Byron, eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Dean, Gale, Pat and Chloe, and great-grandchildren; Bailey and Alilyanna.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Hampton Township Cemetery
, Hampton , Illinois
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.