Larry V. Bentrim

March 23, 1943-March 11, 2021

ROSEVILLE-Larry V. Bentrim, 77, of Roseville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Roseville Rehab and Health Care, Roseville, Illinois.

Private graveside services be will Monday, March 22 at The Rock Island National Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969-Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232.

Larry Vern Bentrim was born March 23, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa; the son of Laverne Frank and Thelma (Gilger) Bentrim. His childhood hometown was Moline, Illinois. Larry graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1961. After graduation, he was employed at the former "Plantation" Restaurant. Larry enlisted in the US Air Force in 1965 serving in Germany. With the completion of his military service, he returned to the Quad City area, working as a draftsman for the Corp of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal. At this time, Larry obtained his Associates Degree from Black Hawk College, Moline, Illinois. He then worked for John Deere Plow and Planter, Moline. Illinois. Larry enjoyed fishing trips with friends to Wisconsin and Michigan. Larry completed his career as he began, in the food industry. For many years, he served as head chef at Lunardis' Restaurant, Davenport, Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memory are his twin sister, Mary VanHoorebeke, Johnston, Iowa, his sister, Bonnie Johnson, Silvis, Illinois, nieces, Deb Curtis, Ankey, Iowa, Pam (Mark) Stehn, Rock Island, Tina (Roy) Stevens, Beloit, Wisconsin, Laurie Sweeney, Cambridge, Minnesota, and Jen Bentrim, Golden Valley, Minnesota, nephews, Michael Van Hoorebeke, Austin, Texas, Steven VanHoorebeke, Bettendorf, Iowa, Scott (Carol) Johnson, Edgington, Illinois, Randy Johnson, Chicago, Illinois, Todd (Staci) Johnson, Elkhart, Kansas, Tim (Penni) Bentrim, Bellingham, Washington, Jeff (Angela) Bentrim, Calgary AB, Canada, many great nieces, great nephews, and best friends since kindergarten, Michael (Melissa) Stentoumis. Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William Bentrim, his sister-in-law, Carol Bentrim, and his brother-in-law, Paul VanHoorebeke.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Roseville Rehab and Health Care for their loving care and concern; especially Julie, Jennifer, and Alisha (you were like family!).

