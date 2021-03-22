Larry Michael Cole

December 12, 1940-March 21, 2021

Larry Michael Cole, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after an extended illness. His Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan, IL. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. the following day at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Larry was born December 12, 1940, in Hillsdale, IL to Harold and Halcyon Cole. Throughout his life, he worked as a parts picker at John Deere, an insurance adjuster at Bituminous and Hawkeye Ins., and as a forklift operator/shipping clerk at R & O Specialties. Larry served as a dutiful member of the Air Force at KF Sawyer Base in Marquette, Michigan from 1959-1962. On February 18, 1961, he married Dianne J. Dunn. He was a loving husband, and he was a wonderful father to 3 daughters. Larry was a Mason for over 30 years and served as Master of Blue Lodge in 1986. He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Milan for over 50 years, in whose choir he so enjoyed to sing. He is remembered by his loved ones as an avid reader with a love for Jeopardy and trivia. He was also a recent fan of the Green Bay Packers, and a long-time fan of the Illini basketball team. Larry held a great love for the Lord and his family. He was happy that he was able to see his daughters find wonderful spouses and was always excited to hear about his grandchildren. He led by example, appreciative of his blessings and the time that he was given. He will be incredibly missed.

Larry is survived by his 3 daughters: Lori Thomas (Brad, Colona, IL), Leslie Truman (Tim, Schererville, IN), and Lynette Harland (Jeff, Davenport, IA). He is survived by his grandchildren: Joshua Truman, Kyle Thomas, Joseph Truman (Nicole), Hannah Molina (Elijah), Tim Truman Jr., Alisea Wilcox, Gwyneth Truman, Sydney Wilcox, Clayton Truman, and great-grandchild: Carter Wilcox. He is survived by his siblings: Skip Cole (Carolyn, Pensacola, FL), David Cole (Joan, Norman, OK), Virginia Morgan (Tim, Citra, FL), John Cole (Barb, Cordova, IL), and Denise Wassenhove (Jeff, Moline, IL). He is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well. Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne J. Cole, his parents, Harold and Halcyon Cole, and his siblings, Jennifer Hungate, Jane Robinson, and Gayle Cole.