Larry P. Dean

October 20, 1938-February 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Larry P. Dean, 82, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Private inurnment services will be held at a later date in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of his late wife, Nancy Dean or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Larry was born on October 20, 1938 in New Town, Missouri, a son of Walter and Kathleen (Kinnison) Dean. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1956. Larry married Nancy Ende on May 3, 1957 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2018. Larry worked 37 years for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co., retiring as a technical supervisor in 1996, and he served on the Gas & Electric Credit Union board for many years. He had been a former member of the Milan Jaycees. Larry served in the Illinois Army National Guard.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Connie and Joe Dungan, Andalusia, and William and Tootsie Dean, Rock Island; grandson, Elliott (Jennifer) Dungan; great-great grandchildren, Lucas Dungan, Noah Dungan; a brother, Ronald (Marilyn) Dean, Taylor Ridge; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; grandson, Andrew Dungan; a brother and sister in law, Kenneth and Betty Dean.

