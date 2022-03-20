Larry Steven Finley

May 19, 1944-February 27, 2022

Larry Steven Finley, age 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 27 following a short battle with cancer. Larry has resided in his beloved Chicago for the past 54 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene DeClercq Finley and Wayne Watson Finley; his dear friend, Betty Rotman; and his brother-in-law, Ernie Underwood. Surviving relatives include his sisters: Marion Underwood, Port Byron, IL; Anna Love (Dave), Oconomowoc, WI; Alice Call (Bill), Batavia, IL. Nineteen nieces and nephews adored their fun Uncle Larry. They will always remember his unique gifts, handmade jewelry, racing to find coins that he had thrown in the lake, and his amazing annual 4th of July fireworks show.

Larry was born May 19, 1944 in Moline, Illinois. He lived in Galva and Silvis and attended St Mary's Grade School, United Township High School, and the University of Illinois where he majored in Journalism. In grade school, Larry predicted that he would someday be a reporter and he was involved in each school publication. In 1969, he began working as a reporter at The Chicago Daily News and, subsequently, at The Chicago Sun Times until he retired in 2004.

Larry had many hobbies and interests. He was a prolific reader and storyteller. He began his interest in Finley family genealogy almost 60 years ago and never stopped researching. He enjoyed fishing and collecting. Some of his larger collections include coins, stamps, sports cards, and comic books. Finding that unique collectible treasure was a challenge which brought him great joy.

Larry was passionate about his annual archeological digs. His vacations for many years were spent at an ancient Native American excavation site in New Mexico. There, he was excited to work with Earthwatch archeologists to uncover and preserve primitive artifacts.

Larry made good friends in all chapters of his life and he loved keeping in touch and reuniting with them on Facebook. He will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and especially for his sense of humor and witty sarcasm. To know him was to love him.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends this spring in Chicago. Larry's final resting place will be near his parents' grave sites at St Anthony's Cemetery, Atkinson, IL. Plans will be posted on Larry's Facebook page when they are finalized.

If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider one of Larry's favorite charities.

Operation Smile smile.org/smile

St. Joseph's Indian School stjo.org/give

Earthwatch earthwatch.org