Larry V. Hurst

February 26, 1936-June 20, 2021

MOLINE-Larry V. Hurst, 85, of Moline, Illinois, was called to heaven on Father's Day, June 20, 2021, to join his children, the late Kevin and Candy Hurst, and his wife, Doris. He passed away at Bettendorf Health Care Center, Bettendorf, Iowa, after a very unexpectedly brief illness.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. As he wished, no services will be held.

Larry was born February 26, 1936, and grew up in Manlius, Illinois. He will be remembered for his generosity and contagious smile. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bird watching, and was always tinkering with things. He was a true spitfire with many jokes and stories.

Those left to cherish his memory include caregiver and dear to his heart, Tami Jones; son Kurt; granddaughter, Brittany Benda; special friends, Laura and John Daringer, and the Quad City Family Restaurant staff.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.