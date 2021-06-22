Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry V. Hurst
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Larry V. Hurst

February 26, 1936-June 20, 2021

MOLINE-Larry V. Hurst, 85, of Moline, Illinois, was called to heaven on Father's Day, June 20, 2021, to join his children, the late Kevin and Candy Hurst, and his wife, Doris. He passed away at Bettendorf Health Care Center, Bettendorf, Iowa, after a very unexpectedly brief illness.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. As he wished, no services will be held.

Larry was born February 26, 1936, and grew up in Manlius, Illinois. He will be remembered for his generosity and contagious smile. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bird watching, and was always tinkering with things. He was a true spitfire with many jokes and stories.

Those left to cherish his memory include caregiver and dear to his heart, Tami Jones; son Kurt; granddaughter, Brittany Benda; special friends, Laura and John Daringer, and the Quad City Family Restaurant staff.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.