Larry L. Dhabalt

October 7, 1946-November 23, 2020

ORION-Larry L. Dhabalt, 74, of Orion, passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Memorials may be made to his family for a fund to be established.

Larry was born on October 7, 1946, in Moline, the son of Jerry and Lois (Hansen) Dhabalt. He married Susan I. Canterbury on March 4, 1972, at Trinity Hospital Chapel. Larry was a mail carrier for the United States Post Office in Moline for 32 years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, where he was also a custodian. Larry was a member of the Orion Lions Club as well.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; children, Nicole and Steve Vandevelde, Matherville, IL Kevin Dhabalt, Salina, KS, ,and Chuck and Lori Dhabalt, Orion, IL; 8 grandchildren, Aron and Camilla Lees, Addy and Brandon Vail, Christopher Dhabalt, Cole and Breezie Dhabalt, Stacie and Drew VanDyke, Brandon Wright, Alexis Dhabalt, and Audrey Dhabalt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Coni Anderson, and Dennis Dhabalt.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 25, 2020.
