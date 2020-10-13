Larry L. Sullens

November 10, 1937-October 11, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Larry L. Sullens, 82, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Unity Point Health – Trinity Moline.

There will be a private family service at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, and burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery with Moline American Legion Post #246 presenting military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Larry was born on November 10, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Lewis and Dorothy (Garrett) Sullens. He married Alice Gereldine Smith on January 29, 1955, in Salem, Illinois. Larry retired from the National Weather Service on November 28, 1992, after 37½ years and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Larry loved sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting lllini. He loved music, especially Jazz, and fishing in Minnesota, however Larry's biggest love was for his family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gereldine, his daughters, Terry (Rick) Mathias, Bobbie (Earl) Fox, and Kim (Vern) Bein, all of Coal Valley. His grandchildren, Angie (Bill) Mauch, Kansas City KS; Niki (Mark) Pearson, Omaha NE; Lindsey (Dan) Wilda, Coal Valley; and Jason Fox, Southampton NY. His great grandchildren, Lyla, Claire and Kyler Pearson of Omaha NE; Zoe and Maddie Mauch of Kansas City, KS; Owen and Alden Wilda of Coal Valley, and Maeson Wilda of Appleton WI. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.