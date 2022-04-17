Larry G. McDowell

April 8, 2022

Visitation with the family of Mr. Larry G. McDowell will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date in the Quad Cities area in Illinois.

Mr. McDowell, age 84 of Lebanon passed away April 8, 2022.

Born in 1937, in Pershing, Iowa, he is the son of the late George and Mary Dernovich McDowell. He was an Airforce veteran, and a Catholic. He was a retired insurance salesman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Carrie Ferguson and Rose Scherrer; and brothers, Ronald and George McDowell.

Survived by his wife of over sixty two years, Carol VanDaele McDowell; two daughters, Gina McDowell (Jerry) and Tara Voss (Scott) and grandson, Quinn Voss (Amber Hardy).

