Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry G. McDowell

Larry G. McDowell

April 8, 2022

Visitation with the family of Mr. Larry G. McDowell will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date in the Quad Cities area in Illinois.

Mr. McDowell, age 84 of Lebanon passed away April 8, 2022.

Born in 1937, in Pershing, Iowa, he is the son of the late George and Mary Dernovich McDowell. He was an Airforce veteran, and a Catholic. He was a retired insurance salesman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Carrie Ferguson and Rose Scherrer; and brothers, Ronald and George McDowell.

Survived by his wife of over sixty two years, Carol VanDaele McDowell; two daughters, Gina McDowell (Jerry) and Tara Voss (Scott) and grandson, Quinn Voss (Amber Hardy).

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon, TN (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.