Larry L. Minteer
1939 - 2022
Larry L. Minteer

August 1, 1939-March 19, 2022

MILAN-Larry L. Minteer, 82, of Milan, Illinois, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Bickford of Moline

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline. Burial will be in New Windsor Cemetery.

Larry La Verne Minteer was born August 1, 1939, in Aledo, Illinois, to Ernest and Mona (Long) Minteer. He graduated from Winola High School in Viola, and served in the US Navy. He was employed as a machinist at John Deere for 33 years. He enjoyed dancing, going to the fitness center, and having coffee with family and friends every day.

Larry is survived by sons, Corrie Minteer of Aurora, Illinois, and Jason Minteer and his wife Marilyn of Ventura, California; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ivan "Dean" Minteer and Ronald Minteer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Toni Lee Minteer, and siblings, Elwood, Maynard, and Darlene.

Larry's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 23, 2022.
Uncle Larry was just a great guy. I remember him so fondly and have wonderful memories. I am so sorry to hear about his passing. My love goes to Corrie and Jason and their families.
Rhonda Harksen
Family
March 23, 2022
