Larry "Buzz" A. Paxton

January 31, 1952-March 21, 2020

Larry "Buzz" A. Paxton, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2020. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Cremation – Geneseo Chapel is helping the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society.

Larry was born on January 31, 1952, the son of Edward and Marjorie (Bouwens) Paxton in Geneseo, IL. After graduating from Geneseo, Larry married his loving wife Shelley Railey on May 12, 1972 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Larry was a machine repairman at Case New Holland for many years. He was an avid fisherman and could spend hours by the water. Larry loved riding motorcycles, attending car shows, and was a long time member of the Maple City Cruisers. He took great pride in showing his 1935 Buick Coupe.

Those left to cherish his memory include his; wife, Shelley, of Geneseo, IL.; daughter, Sara (Dan) Verscha, of Richland, MO; brother, David (Monica) Paxton, of Geneseo, IL; sister, Janet Paxton, of Rochester, PA; and grandchildren, Chandler and Paige Verscha.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marjorie.