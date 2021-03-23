Menu
Larry A. "Buzz" Paxton
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Larry "Buzz" A. Paxton

January 31, 1952-March 21, 2020

Larry "Buzz" A. Paxton, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2020. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Cremation – Geneseo Chapel is helping the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society.

Larry was born on January 31, 1952, the son of Edward and Marjorie (Bouwens) Paxton in Geneseo, IL. After graduating from Geneseo, Larry married his loving wife Shelley Railey on May 12, 1972 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Larry was a machine repairman at Case New Holland for many years. He was an avid fisherman and could spend hours by the water. Larry loved riding motorcycles, attending car shows, and was a long time member of the Maple City Cruisers. He took great pride in showing his 1935 Buick Coupe.

Those left to cherish his memory include his; wife, Shelley, of Geneseo, IL.; daughter, Sara (Dan) Verscha, of Richland, MO; brother, David (Monica) Paxton, of Geneseo, IL; sister, Janet Paxton, of Rochester, PA; and grandchildren, Chandler and Paige Verscha.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marjorie.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. I have great memories living next door to Ed and Marges home on Orange St. I was very young but remember everyone else in the family, Dave, Janet and Larry all very nice.
Kevin J Hook
March 29, 2021
So Sorry to hear of Larry's passing I worked with at case in skilled Trades.Larry was Great Machine Repairman and a Great Guy to work with.he will be missed
Jerry Ryerson
March 23, 2021
