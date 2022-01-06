Larry W. Wisenburg

October 16, 1942-December 31, 2021

Larry W. Wisenburg, 79, of Neponset, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home. Larry was born October 16, 1942, in Rock Island, the son of Clyde and Verlea (Sullivan) Wisenburg. Larry graduated from Rock Island High School with the class of 1960. Larry married Alta Anne Brown on April 2, 1966, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island; she survives. Larry is also survived by one daughter, Alta Michelle (Rusly) Gunawan, Neponset; son, Steven (Carol) Wisenburg, Rome, GA; four grandchildren, Christopher (Cassie) Gunawan, Lauren and Eva Gunawan, and William Wisenburg; and two great grandchildren, Christopher and Zoey Gunawan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry served in the United States Airforce from 1962 till 1964. Larry owned his own photography studio until 2011. He worked as a photographer for the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Eureka Lodge 69, PM, Scottish Rite, Kaaba Shriners, the American Legion and the Order of the Eastern Star. He worked for Milan Aux Police for many years and rose to Chief, retiring after 30 years. He was also a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Kewanee. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be at 6:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Pastor Mara Ahles-Iverson will officiate. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, Silvis, IL. Please leave an online condolence for Larry's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.