Larry W. Wisenburg
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St.
Kewanee, IL

Larry W. Wisenburg

October 16, 1942-December 31, 2021

Larry W. Wisenburg, 79, of Neponset, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home. Larry was born October 16, 1942, in Rock Island, the son of Clyde and Verlea (Sullivan) Wisenburg. Larry graduated from Rock Island High School with the class of 1960. Larry married Alta Anne Brown on April 2, 1966, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island; she survives. Larry is also survived by one daughter, Alta Michelle (Rusly) Gunawan, Neponset; son, Steven (Carol) Wisenburg, Rome, GA; four grandchildren, Christopher (Cassie) Gunawan, Lauren and Eva Gunawan, and William Wisenburg; and two great grandchildren, Christopher and Zoey Gunawan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry served in the United States Airforce from 1962 till 1964. Larry owned his own photography studio until 2011. He worked as a photographer for the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Eureka Lodge 69, PM, Scottish Rite, Kaaba Shriners, the American Legion and the Order of the Eastern Star. He worked for Milan Aux Police for many years and rose to Chief, retiring after 30 years. He was also a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Kewanee. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be at 6:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Pastor Mara Ahles-Iverson will officiate. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, Silvis, IL. Please leave an online condolence for Larry's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St., Kewanee, IL
Jan
7
Service
6:00p.m.
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St., Kewanee, IL
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St., Kewanee, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were very sorry to hear about Larry's passing. My husband knew Larry from lodge and the Aux Police. He also helped with some of the weddings. The four of us became good friends. Rest in Peace Larry.
Larry and Diane (Di) Smith
January 11, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Larry photographed my wedding back in 2004. I remember him and his wife as being kind and friendly. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kerri Sayers Foley
January 6, 2022
