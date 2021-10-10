Latricia Denise Burgeson

February 29, 1960-October 7, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Latricia Denise Burgeson, 61, of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church, Cambridge, IL. Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Rosedale Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to the Cambridge Ambulance Service. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Latricia was born on February 29, 1960, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Ralph Wesley Leisure and Sheila Ilene Moffitt. She graduated from Cambridge High School. She married Tom Burgeson on July 19, 1980. She was an EMT on the Cambridge Ambulance Service, worked in the Emergency Department at Hammond Henry Hospital, and finished her medical career at McCaw Medical Clinic. She was most recently employed as a mapping technician at the Henry County Courthouse. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, vacations at the beach, puzzle books, going to her grandchildren's activities, and especially spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Burgeson, Cambridge; two children, Britta (Jamie) Hixson; grandchildren, Avery Burgeson, Skye Burgeson, Olivia Miniel, Keagan Hixson, Levi Hixson, and Kyler Burgeson; brother, Mark (Sheri) Leisure, Ankeny, IA; sisters, Sylvia (Rick) Nimrick, Cave Springs, AR, Sandra (Brian) Maraden, East Moline, IL, Christine (Danny) Carrol, Decatur, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

Latricia was proceeded in death by her parents, Ralph Leisure and Sheila Moffitt; stepmother, Caroline Leisure; stepfather, Jim Moffitt; sisters, Esther Leisure and Rae Ann "Jo" Berberich; and brothers, Jeffrey Moffitt and Dale Leisure.