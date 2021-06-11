Laurence "Larry" G. Christensen

July 17, 1942-June 9, 2021

MILAN-Laurence "Larry" G. Christensen, 78, of Milan, IL, passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Bettendorf, IA.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Larry was born July 17, 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Arnold and Elizabeth "Betty" Christensen. He married Marlys J. DeVries on May 4, 1963.

He was a member of IUOE, Local 150, Rock Island. He was a dredge operator for over 20 years for Moline Consumers.

Larry's favorite times were those with his family, whom he loved dearly. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed visiting with his friends and playing slots at Knoxville Tap.

Surviving are his wife, Marlys, of Milan; son, Terry Christensen, Milan; daughter and son-in-law, Sue Loster (Ed Papenhause), Carol Stream, IL; grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Christensen, Rock Island, Alex Christensen, Milan, Kyle Loster and Sarah Loster, both of Carol Stream; sister, Diane (Ron) Busse, Conifer, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry's family wishes to express a special thank you to the I.C.U. staff at UnityPoint, Trinity, Bettendorf, for their kindness and compassionate care extended to them.

