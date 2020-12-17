Laurence C. Sletten

September 17, 1947-December 14, 2020

GENESEO-Laurence C. Sletten, 73, of Geneseo passed away December 14, 2020.

Visitation will be 1-3 Sunday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Due to COVID 19 funeral services will be private, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Larry was born September 17, 1947 in Hillsboro, WI the son of Laurence A. and Hazel Cole Sletten. He married Linda Fleshman November 29, 1969 in East Moline, IL. Larry worked at Rock Island Lines in Silvis until they closed and later retired from IH. He continued to work for Quality trucking and was currently working at Hummer Trucking. Larry enjoyed fishing and bowling.

Larry is survived by his wife Linda; children Carla Emerick of Colona and Clint (TyAnne) Sletten of Ames, IA; grandchildren Hunter Emerick and Gauge Sletten and brothers Bruce E. (Lenora) Sletten of Monett, MO and Clarence Sletten of Colona.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

