Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laurence C. Sletten
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Colona
213 1st St.
Colona, IL

Laurence C. Sletten

September 17, 1947-December 14, 2020

GENESEO-Laurence C. Sletten, 73, of Geneseo passed away December 14, 2020.

Visitation will be 1-3 Sunday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Due to COVID 19 funeral services will be private, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Larry was born September 17, 1947 in Hillsboro, WI the son of Laurence A. and Hazel Cole Sletten. He married Linda Fleshman November 29, 1969 in East Moline, IL. Larry worked at Rock Island Lines in Silvis until they closed and later retired from IH. He continued to work for Quality trucking and was currently working at Hummer Trucking. Larry enjoyed fishing and bowling.

Larry is survived by his wife Linda; children Carla Emerick of Colona and Clint (TyAnne) Sletten of Ames, IA; grandchildren Hunter Emerick and Gauge Sletten and brothers Bruce E. (Lenora) Sletten of Monett, MO and Clarence Sletten of Colona.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary - Colona
213 1st St., Colona, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Colona
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Colona.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family
Jan goacher
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the Sletten family.
Joyce Webb
December 17, 2020
Ronald Hummer
December 17, 2020
I was so sorry to see Larry's obituary Linda. Even though I live in Florida, I still try to keep up with the news in the Quad Cities. Larry & I had some really good times together back in high school. Please know Linda, that my thoughts & prayers will be with you & your family during this very difficult time.
George Wilken
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results