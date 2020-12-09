Laurence O. Weimer

July 8, 1954 - December 6, 2020

Laurence O. Weimer, 66, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, 4700-53rd St. Moline, Illinois. Pastor Glenn Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd, 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitors at the funeral home will be limited to ten, masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the family in lieu of flowers.

Laurence Otis Weimer was born July 8, 1954, in Morrison, Illinois; the fourth child of Clyde Otis and Norma (Johnston) Weimer. Larry graduated from Erie High School class of 1972. He worked as a self- employed general contractor, last working in 2017. Larry married Peggy Ann Price, January 9, 1974 in Carthage, Illinois. Larry thoroughly enjoyed a challenging home improvement project. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, Larry wanted to spend time with God, his family and his friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of forty-six years, Peggy Weimer, East Moline, his children, Laurence (Trina) Weimer, Jr., East Moline, his daughter, Angela Weimer, Illinois, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, his siblings, Carol (LaVerne) Salzer, Geneseo, Sheila Burris, Wheatland, Iowa, and Marlene (Mike) Horne, Jacksonville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Adam Weimer, his sister, Mary Ann, and his brother, Darrell Weimer.

