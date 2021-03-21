Menu
Laurie A. Lower
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Laurie A. Lower

October 8, 1959-March 26, 2020

MILAN-Laurie A. Lower, 60, of Milan, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial mass will be 10:30 am, Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 10 am. The livestream service can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/519637743. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Laurie was born on October 8, 1959 in Moline, a daughter of Walter and Patricia (Murphy) Blondell. She married John Lower, Jr. on May 7, 1983 in Moline. Laurie was secretary-treasurer at Lower Construction Co., Milan. Earlier in her career, she was a laboratory technician. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Laurie was quietly devoted to her family, especially her two grandchildren and enjoyed going to dinner, sporting events and the movies with John.

Survivors include her husband, John; children, Jessica Lower (Arash Rahnamee), Portland, Oregon, Alyssa (Matt) Christine, Bartlett, Illinois; grandchildren, Nathan and Charlotte; parents, Walter and Patricia Blondell, siblings, Krista Donahue, Moline, Steven (Kelly) Blondell, Moline, Bridget (Scott) Laud, Moline, Patrick Blondell, Centre Valley, Pennsylvania , Joshua (Tara) Blondell, Moline; sister in laws, Trudi (Dale) Matthews, Richardson, Texas, Terri (John) McMaster, Rock Island, Tami (Barry) Wolf, Marco Island, Florida; her Aunt, Kathy Murphy, (Dr. Rene Boothby) Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Hope Michelle Blondell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Evelyn Lower, Sr.

Online condolence may be left to the family at wheelanpressly.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Rock Island, IL
Mar
26
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss, prayers go out to the Blondell and Lower families.
Gale Vyncke
March 22, 2021
Our sympathy to all your family. So very sorry for your loss.
Karen Morse Davidson Gib De Koster
March 21, 2021
