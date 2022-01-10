LaVonne R. Hinrichs

March 2, 1929-January 8, 2022

DAVENPORT-LaVonne R. Hinrichs, 92, of Davenport passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Wednesday at McCausland Cemetery in McCausland, Iowa. Those wishing to go in procession should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Memorials may be directed to King's Harvest No-Kill Animal Shelter, Davenport or to McCausland Methodist Church. LaVonne was born on March 2, 1929 in rural Scott County, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Crysal (Anderson) Henning. She was a graduate of Clinton High School. On May 23, 1948, she was united in marriage to Henry "Jr." Hinrichs in McCausland. LaVonne drove a school bus for the North Scott School District and worked as a receptionist and van driver for CASI. She and her husband owned and operated McCausland Elevator. LaVonne earned her CDL license and worked alongside her husband driving semi over the road. She enjoyed fishing, traveling with her husband in their motor home, and taking trips to Canada and across the United States. LaVonne was a member of McCausland Methodist Church and Christ United Methodist Church in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Bradley (Pam) Hinrichs of Davenport and Patricia (John) Andrews of Moline; grandchildren, Jason Hinrichs, Nathan Drechsler, Stacey Craven, and Melissa Andrews; eight great-grandchildren, Erin, Cortney, Alex, Ashleigh, Audrina, Aiden, Abby, and Sophia; and one great-great-granddaughter, Braylyn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 1995; and a half-brother, Clement "Sonny" Anderson.

