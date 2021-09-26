Lawrence "Larry" R. Carpenter

March 14, 1941-September 20, 2021

RALEIGH, NC-Lawrence "Larry" R. Carpenter, age 80, peacefully passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC fighting COVID 19 for the last month even though vaccinated.

Immediate family members are wife Nancy of 56 years of Raleigh, NC; son, Charles of Raleigh, NC; daughter Susanne of Raleigh, NC; and sister Judie Klavon Geneso, Illinois.

Larry was born on March 14, 1941 in Rock Island, Illinois to Charles and Patricia (Bleuer) Carpenter. Larry graduated from Rock Island High School. He worked at Desaulniers Printing for 27 years. Larry raised his family in Geneseo, Illinois. He loved metal detecting, Dad jokes and his beloved Carolina Panther football team.

His children will scatter his ashes on a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.