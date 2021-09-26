Menu
Lawrence R. "Larry" Carpenter
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rock Island High School

Lawrence "Larry" R. Carpenter

March 14, 1941-September 20, 2021

RALEIGH, NC-Lawrence "Larry" R. Carpenter, age 80, peacefully passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC fighting COVID 19 for the last month even though vaccinated.

Immediate family members are wife Nancy of 56 years of Raleigh, NC; son, Charles of Raleigh, NC; daughter Susanne of Raleigh, NC; and sister Judie Klavon Geneso, Illinois.

Larry was born on March 14, 1941 in Rock Island, Illinois to Charles and Patricia (Bleuer) Carpenter. Larry graduated from Rock Island High School. He worked at Desaulniers Printing for 27 years. Larry raised his family in Geneseo, Illinois. He loved metal detecting, Dad jokes and his beloved Carolina Panther football team.

His children will scatter his ashes on a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Charles & Susanne - your dad was a really great guy. As you know, he and I grew up more like brother and sister than nephew and aunt. I will always have fond memories of our time together as kids and also the more recent times I met you all in NC for dinner.
Jeanne Bleuer
Family
September 27, 2021
