Lawrence L. Carton

September 16, 1942-June 7, 2021

GENESEO-Lawrence L. Carton, 78, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded and no service will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Lawrence.

Lawrence was born on September 16, 1942, in Atkinson, IL, the son of Melvin and Elizabeth (VanDeVoorde) Carton. He graduated from high school and went on to be employed by US Steel, until his retirement. He also was employed by National Envelope, and most recently with Bethany Lowe Designs in Osco, IL. On September 12, 1966, Lawrence married Lois Anderson at a service held in Geneseo. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He raised horses and loved being around them. He enjoyed spending time with his grand/great-grandchildren, gardening and liked to keep busy working outdoors.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Dale (Jennifer) Carton, Davenport, IA, and Lori (Craig) Handke, Anthon, IA; grandchildren, Ashley Carton, Collin Zang, Cy Handke, D.J. Carton, and Ryan Carton; great-grandchild, Mark Hall; sisters, Rita (Wayne) Olson, Cambridge, and Roberta Zorza.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Elizabeth; his loving wife, Lois; daughter, Lisa Carton Zang; sisters, Shirley VanVooren, and Katherine Carton; and brothers, Mel Carton, Dean Carton, Lewis Carton, and Warren Carton.