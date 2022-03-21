Menu
Lawrence G. "Larry" Griffin
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 23 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
Lawrence G. "Larry" Griffin

October 18, 1932-March 18, 2022

RAPIDS CITY-Lawrence G. "Larry" Griffin, 89, Rapids City, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home with family at his side. A memorial service will be held at 4PM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline with a Celebration of Life to follow until 7PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control Center. Private family committal will be at a later date in Rapids City Cemetery.

Larry was born on October 18, 1932 in Moline, the son of Clyde and Clara (DeVrieze) Griffin. He married Phyllis Arnold and together they had three children. He later married Linda (Anderson) Halligan on March 28, 1991 in Rock Island. Larry retired in 1991 as a service rep from East Moline Metal Products. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, going for walks, stock car racing and riding his motorcycle. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. His home and his family were his greatest joy.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, children, Connie Griffin, Colona, Connie (Bruce) Cornmesser, Moline, Geri Moseley, Moline and Sherri Halligan (Matt) Warner, Baltimore, MD, thirteen grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Barb Griffin.

He was preceded in death by son, Kenny Griffin, daughter, Betty Griffin Schmidt and siblings, Bob Griffin, Jean Wooley and Joyce Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
