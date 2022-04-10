Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence L. Hart
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Lawrence L. Hart

February 13, 1936-April 7, 2022

MILAN-Lawrence L. Hart, 86, of Milan, Illinois, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Lawrence Lee Hart was born February 13, 1936, in Moline, the son of Walter Sr. and Evelyn (Duncan) Hart. He married Nina Jean Workheiser on May 31, 1959, in Moline.

He was an accountant for many years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing (especially his family fishing trips to Minnesota. Above all else, Larry loved spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, Nina; three children, Deborah (Patrick) Cram of Rock Island, Jeffrey (June) Hart of Longwood, Florida, and Karen (James Jr.) Jager of Silvis; five grandchildren, Danielle Cram, Samantha (Anthony) Doran, Emily Hart, Dalton (Jenna) Hart, and Brett Hart; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Robert) Ball of Virginia, and Jeanette "Jean" (Kent) Claussen of Mahomet, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Hart of Cambridge, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Walter Hart, Jr.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.