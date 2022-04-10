Lawrence L. Hart

February 13, 1936-April 7, 2022

MILAN-Lawrence L. Hart, 86, of Milan, Illinois, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Lawrence Lee Hart was born February 13, 1936, in Moline, the son of Walter Sr. and Evelyn (Duncan) Hart. He married Nina Jean Workheiser on May 31, 1959, in Moline.

He was an accountant for many years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing (especially his family fishing trips to Minnesota. Above all else, Larry loved spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, Nina; three children, Deborah (Patrick) Cram of Rock Island, Jeffrey (June) Hart of Longwood, Florida, and Karen (James Jr.) Jager of Silvis; five grandchildren, Danielle Cram, Samantha (Anthony) Doran, Emily Hart, Dalton (Jenna) Hart, and Brett Hart; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Robert) Ball of Virginia, and Jeanette "Jean" (Kent) Claussen of Mahomet, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Hart of Cambridge, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Walter Hart, Jr.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.