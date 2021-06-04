Lawrence H. Hinzman

March 16, 1926-June 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Lawrence H. Hinzman, 95, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2021 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Milan American Legion. Visitation is Sunday from 3 to 5 pm at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 2:30 pm. Memorials may be made to the Barbershop Harmony Society at give.barbershop.org

Larry was born on March 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, a son of Lawrence G. and Hilda (Doeger) Hinzman. He married Anne Bednar on May 28, 1949 in Latonia, KY. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2015.

Larry was an inspector at the Rock Island Arsenal. He retired in 1981 after 32 years of service.

He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Davenport Chordbusters Barbershop Chorus, Bend of the River Barbershop Chorus, VFW Post 1303/Milan American Legion Post 569, Allouez Council 658 of the Knights of Columbus. Larry was a ham radio operator WG9X. Mr. Hinzman was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran.

Survivors include a daughter and son in law, Mary Anne and Steve Goodell, Rock Island; grandchildren, Brad Hinzman, Kevin Pauletti, April (Josh) Dubay, Dr. Justin (Laura) Hinzman, Ryan (Shayla) Hinzman, Erica DePape, Matt (Andrea) Goodell, Erinne (Kurt Paulsen) Goodell; and nine great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anne; sons, Lawrence J. Hinzman, Tom Hinzman; great grandson, Wyatt; and one sister and two brothers.

