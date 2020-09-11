Lawrence J. "Larry" Edwards

March 11, 1943- September 10, 2020

COLONA - Lawrence J. "Larry" Edwards, 77, of Colona, Illinois, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Royal Oaks Nursing Home in Kewanee, Illinois.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is from Noon until time of services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Lawrence James Edwards was born March 11, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa, to James Woodrow and Maxine (Denlinger) Edwards. He graduated from Moline High School in 1951 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for three years. He married Nancy Kay Bauersfeld in 1965, in Rock Island. She died January 7, 2019. He worked for the Rock Island Arsenal as a tool and dye maker, retiring in 1995.

He loved being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his family. He and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed traveling, especially to see the ocean, Alaska, and going on cruises. He was a 3rd degree blackbelt and taught Taekwondo, and was a competitive trapshooter. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Larry.

Larry is survived by two daughters, Cholette (Steve) Carroll of Galva, Illinois, and Cynthia (Christopher) Lancour of Moline, Illinois; grandchildren, Amanda Carroll, Dylan (Reiha) Carroll, Talon Lancour, Paige Lancour, Shaunna Sullivan, David Sullivan, and Lacy Beaver; great-grandchildren, Althea Coulter, Maisyn Carroll, Emmarie Carroll, Weston and Nolan Lancour, Larry Roe, Jr., and Shalyn, Arianna and Chloe Roe, Kyrstyn Shoppa, and Autumn and Winter Miller; and his beloved dog, Lady. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughters, Teresa Ann Edwards and Lorry Beaver; and a brother, Gerald Edwards.

