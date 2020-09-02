Lawrence "Pops" Johnson

August 19, 1931- August 22, 2020

MOLINE-Lawrence "Pops" Johnson, 89, of Moline passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. The visitation will be 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Memorials may be made to the family. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. Mask must be worn. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery immediately following.

Lawrence Johnson was born August 19, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois; the son of Jesse and Maddie Johnson. Lawrence was a Korean War Veteran in the US Army. He was employed by John Deere as a welder retiring in 1986. Lawrence married Holli Holtam, October 15, 2008, in Rock Island. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing pool. Lawrence loved blues music and The Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed gardening and riding his motorcycle. He was known for his fried chicken.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Holli Johnson, Moline, his children, Patricia Johnson, Springfield, IL, Cheryl Harrington, Rock Island, Randy (Adrian) Libby, Davenport, Mark (Mary) Johnson, Springfield, Illinois, Sammy (Amber) Lewis, Davenport, Mike (Sarah) Mack, Ankeny, IA, Melody Daggett, Des Moines, Gayla (Billy) Johnson, Moline, Michelle (Brett) Walach, Montgomery, IL, Rodney Johnson, Moline, Donald Holtam, Moline, Jessica (Bryon) Rains, Galesburg, IL, and Christopher (Lindsay) Holtam, Rock Island, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Lawrence (Brick) Johnson, Lawrence (Jimmy) Johnson, Kenny Mack, two brothers, four sisters, and his adoptive mom, Ms. Brooks.

A special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice, Tiffany Lueth, Holli Johnson and Donnie Holtam for their special care of Lawrence.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.