Lawrence Bernard "Larry" McManus
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Lawrence "Larry" Bernard McManus

December 17, 1939-December 31, 2021

Lawrence "Larry" Bernard McManus 82, of Taylor Ridge passed away Friday December 31, 2021 following a brief illness. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Larry was born December 17, 1939 in Taylor Ridge as the second of 6 sons to Joseph and Dorothy (Redecker) McManus.

Larry served in the army during the Korean war as a radio communications mechanic. His innate ability to fix anything carried on through his lifelong dedication and working of the family farm in Taylor Ridge.

Larry and his brother, Tom were together all their lives if you saw one the other was close by, typically driving slow checking the fields in their pickup. Larry had a treasured red 65 Corvette he purchased new and only took out on special occasions. Larry's readily available mechanical and practical advice and assistance on any project is such a great loss to us all.

He is survived by his older brother, Thomas J (Nancy) of Milan IL and Patrick J. of Mesa, AZ; and sisters in law, Margaret McManus of Taylor Ridge, IL, and Darla McManus of Reynolds, IL. He also has multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Vincent, Gerald, & Stephen; and nephew, Michael.

Graveside services will be at the Edgington Cemetery on Thursday, January 6 at 1pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my sincere sympathy to the family as well as prayers. My Grandma Jessie Bierman was Clarence Redecker's cousin making me a shirttail relation of some sort to Larry. I remember many years ago as a teen meeting Larry at a family funeral and crushing a bit over my handsome "distant cousin"! He was 12 years older and seemed quite the dashing and charming fellow! I"m sure he will be missed, especially by all who knew him well. May God bless him and his family!
Barbara A [nee Slocum] Wolfe
January 14, 2022
