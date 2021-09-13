Lawrence "Larry" Parker

March 17, 1941-September 11, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Lawrence "Larry" Parker, 80, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline, IL. Larry passed away peacefully Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by family members.

Larry was born March 17, 1941, in Moline, IL, the son of William and Lorine (Womack) Parker. He married Christine Howard August 4, 1970, in Rock Island, IL. He worked maintenance for the former Rock Island Lines and the Housing Authority. He was very handy and was always working on something, small engine repair was his specialty. He enjoyed spending time with family and his buddies down at Porkies in Silvis. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Christine; children, Lawrence (Carol) Parker, Iowa City, IA, Dottie Parker, MO, Walley (Carla) Parker, Pinehurst, NC, Matthew (Catherine) Parker, Moline, and Titus (Jessica) Parker, Watertown, WI; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sisters, Lola Wilson, IL, Phyllis Anthony, Carmel, IN, and Nancy Ryster, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay William Parker; and sisters, Betty, Kay and Shirley.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

