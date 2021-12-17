Lee R. Kane

May 20, 1939-December 14, 2021

Lee R. Kane, 82 of Geneseo, Illinois passed away at home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Saint Malachy's Catholic Church-Geneseo. We will pray the rosary at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Malachy's Catholic Church on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Memorials may be made to the Saint Malachy's Paraclete Fund or Geneseo Food Pantry.

Lee was born on May 20, 1939. He graduated from Onamia High School in 1957 where he met his future wife, Winifred J. Seagren. Lee and Winnie married October 29, 1960 at Holy Cross Church in Onamia, Minnesota. Lee went on to attend university graduating from Saint Cloud State with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Soon after, Lee began his career in the pharmaceutical industry. Starting at Parke-Davis, he became an accomplished detail person earning the 1974 regional salesperson of the year award and winning the company's Pac-masters contest in 1989. These are among many of the performance recognitions he received before retiring in 2000.

Lee was active in sports throughout his life. Affectionately nicknamed "Bevo" for his basketball prowess in high school; and later, among Quad City area bowling leaguers as "Killer Kane" for achieving membership in the elusive 300, 700, and 800 clubs. Lee enjoyed coaching for Geneseo youth baseball, basketball, softball, and soccer leagues. He also enjoyed playing racquetball, golf, and attending youth sporting events.

Lee spent hours gardening during the summer months, and he passed his love for card playing on to his children and grandchildren. Lee and Winnie have been members of Saint Malachys Catholic Church for over 40 years. Lee held several leadership positions, including Car Party, Parents Club and Winterfest for many years. After completing Cursillo Week-end #160, Lee enthusiastically sought others to share in the Cursillo experience.

He was Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Emily (Kandlebinder), brother Tom Kane and sister Arlene Charles. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Winnie, sons and daughters Pat Root, Paul Kane, Mark Kane, Jeff Kane (Mary Jane), Kathy Smith (Bill); sisters and brothers in-law Belva Kane, John Charles, Donna Gordon (Wyatt), Fred Seagren (Alice), Carol Kinnear, Cindy Block, Tom Seagren (Chris), Sheryl Hoskins (Kevin), Mark Seagren (Betty Jo); several cousins; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.