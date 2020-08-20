Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber

October 31, 1929-August 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 90, affectionately known as "Lee" was born, October 31, 1929 in Halls, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Van and Lillie M. (Claybrooks) McCoy. On Thursday, August 13, 2020, God took her home. Lee's last earthly home was the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Funeral services will be private at the funeral home. The live-stream can be viewed at 9 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-6 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island followed by an Eastern Star service conducted at 6:30 pm by the Adah Chapter #10 Order of Eastern Star. Burial private at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Lee loved school and was educated in Halls, Tenn., Blytheville, Ark. and graduated from Rock Island High School.

Lee was preceded in death by parents, Van and Lillie McCoy, sisters, Lula Mae, Lady Mae Davis and Edna Earl Forest, Imogene Holloway; first Granddaughter, Tiffany L. Holmes Lewis; and daughter, Deborah Jean Barber Harrison.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Reverend Gabriel Barber III; children, Marsha Kay (Allen) Barber Jones and Gabriel Anthony Barber IV; Grandchildren SFC LaRance (Sharon) Gabriel Barber Holmes, Nicholas and Brittany Jones and Ashley Barber-Morgan; Great Grandchildren Treasur and Travis Lewis, Alexis, Vanessa and Gabrielle and, Aunah, Alaya, Gavin, Chandler and Gabe; Sister, Elmer Grey; Brother-in-law, James Forest; Son-in-laws, William Harrison and Allen Jones; Grandson-in-law, Turmiere Lewis; Great Niece, Traci (Jeff) Boling; Second cousin, Tony Gilbert; Lee's special loving friends and neighbors, Augustine and Ellie Flores and one daughter-like friend and neighbor, Theresa Johnson; numerous McCoy and Barber relatives; and more importantly old-time friends, Dixie Tinsley, Pearl Valentine and many more.

