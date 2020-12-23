Menu
Lee C. Smith
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Lee C. Smith

November 26, 1937-December 20, 2020

MOLINE-Lee C. Smith, 83, of Moline, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A graveside service will be 10:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 6011 38th Avenue, Moline. Those wishing to attend can meet at the cemetery. Face masks and social distancing requested. A celebration of life event will be planned at a later date following restrictions and guidelines being lifted. Memorials may be made in care of The Project of the Quad Cities, Moline, Metropolitan Community Church, Davenport, DeLaCerda House, Rock Island or Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements.

Lee was born in Moline, Illinois on November 26, 1937, a son of Frank and Cleo Smith. He was a brilliant engineer and worked for John Deere for twenty plus years. In 1971 he founded the Car Shop in Moline.

Lee was a local legend and star in the early years of drag racing. His storied career spanned the golden years of the 60's and 70's.

Lee was known as a double threat in competition. A rare combination of a skilled driver and an innovating mechanical engineer. Chrysler Corporation noted his many accomplishments and rewarded Lee with factory sponsorship in 1964 with backing from Plymouth. His many colorful cars traveled the quarter-mile all over the nation. The Haulin' Hemi 1965 altered wheelbase funny car, The Whackee Wagon 1967 Plymouth Super Stocker, The Crazze Cuda Prostocker were some of his most famous. All were powered by 426 Hemi engines with four speed transmissions. Lee was inducted into the Mopar Hall of Fame in 2015.

One of Lee's loves was to invite friends and even strangers to his museum to view his vast and impressive gas and oil collection that he acquired over his lifetime.

Many friends are left to cherish Lee's memory and legacy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Todd Smith.

Online condolences, memories and stories can be shared at wheelanpressly.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
6011 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean Matthews
December 30, 2020
I worked for Lee at Car Shop, in high school. Taught me sooo much.
Mike Stiles
December 27, 2020
Lee was one great guy and will remember all the good times with him!
Lyle Wade
Friend
December 26, 2020
Always enjoyed spending time with Lee at class of '55 reunions. He was a good friend.
Dale R Jones
December 25, 2020
You´ll be missed my friend but never forgotten! The racing community is grateful to have known you. May you Rest In Peace Lee
Dave Stauffacher
December 24, 2020
Lee Smith, a friend and record holding drag racer, passed away in the Quad Cities on December 20. A talented engineer, and machinist, Lee was responsible for the famous 16 plug aluminum hemi heads of the day. Fabricating a twin head distributor set up was the real challenge. Lee was up to the task. He studied the famous Rolls Royce Merlin aircraft engine of WW2, and got many ideas that he applied to the Chrysler Hemi. He also followed all of the advanced engineering ideas from Europe, especially Ferrari, and adapted many ideas from there. He designed a swivel pickup oil pump that I believe is still in the MOPAR parts book. He was sponsored by Learner's Chrysler Plymouth in Rock Island, IL, where I began my real career life in 1970. He was a real pioneer in the sport. Lee had Bill Jenkins number. Grumpy was the well known Chevy sponsored racer of the day. Even when "Grumpy" held the world record in its class, Lee would invariably win their match up. Yes, Lee was also a talented driver. Some of his famous drag cars include one of the first "funny cars," a factory altered wheelbase 65 Plymouth Satellite, a series of "Crazed Cudas," Pro Stock Hemi Barracudas, and the "Wackee Wagon," a record holding Hemi 66 Plymouth Station Wagon. Lee Smith will be greatly missed. Following is a past piece from the Quad City Times. A more complete obituary will follow, along with more on this icon of his field. I'm sure there will be many comments from other drag racing icons.
David Ruggles
December 24, 2020
RIP LEE
Tegwin shannon
December 24, 2020
The friendship we had was special, and I will long remember you.
James Gerken
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results