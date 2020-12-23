Lee C. Smith

November 26, 1937-December 20, 2020

A celebration of life event will be planned at a later date following restrictions and guidelines being lifted. Memorials may be made in care of The Project of the Quad Cities, Moline, Metropolitan Community Church, Davenport, DeLaCerda House, Rock Island or Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley.

Lee was born in Moline, Illinois on November 26, 1937, a son of Frank and Cleo Smith. He was a brilliant engineer and worked for John Deere for twenty plus years. In 1971 he founded the Car Shop in Moline.

Lee was a local legend and star in the early years of drag racing. His storied career spanned the golden years of the 60's and 70's.

Lee was known as a double threat in competition. A rare combination of a skilled driver and an innovating mechanical engineer. Chrysler Corporation noted his many accomplishments and rewarded Lee with factory sponsorship in 1964 with backing from Plymouth. His many colorful cars traveled the quarter-mile all over the nation. The Haulin' Hemi 1965 altered wheelbase funny car, The Whackee Wagon 1967 Plymouth Super Stocker, The Crazze Cuda Prostocker were some of his most famous. All were powered by 426 Hemi engines with four speed transmissions. Lee was inducted into the Mopar Hall of Fame in 2015.

One of Lee's loves was to invite friends and even strangers to his museum to view his vast and impressive gas and oil collection that he acquired over his lifetime.

Many friends are left to cherish Lee's memory and legacy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Todd Smith.

