Leilani M. Doeckel

September 17, 1938-October 2, 2020

Bettendorf - Leilani M. Doeckel, 82, of Milan, Ill., passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Leilani was born September 17, 1938 in Lovilia, Iowa, the daughter of Earl M. and Pearl (Gray) Campbell. She married William "Bill" Doeckel on July 24, 1956.

Her family were first and foremost in her life. Leilani especially loved following the lives and interests of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also worked at the former Franciscan Hospital for many years.

Leilani was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Milan, and honorary life member of Presbyterian Women. She enjoyed playing tennis, bicycling, gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting. She and Bill enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida for many years.

Surviving are her loving husband of 64 years, Bill, of Milan; children, Vicki Todd, Milan, Bill (Marsha), Geneva, Ill., Bob (Linda), Waipahu, Hawaii, and Ben (Melanie), Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, Lindsay, Robert, Patrick, Ben, Mathew, Mallory, Madison, Will and Ryan; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Dick Campbell, Doug (Ellen) Campbell, and George (Liz) Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, additional family and friends.

Leilani was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Earl Campbell, Jr.

