Leland R. Peterson

June 30, 1937-August 17, 2020

WOODHULL-Leland R. Peterson, 83 of Woodhull, IL died Monday, August 17, 2020 at OSF St. Mary Hospital in Galesburg, IL. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Saturday August 22, 2020 in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 PM Friday August 21, 2020 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull where memorials may be left to the Woodhull Cemetery Association or Bethany Lutheran Church.

He was born June 30, 1937 in Galesburg, IL to Reuben and Nellie Gustafson Peterson. Leland graduated from AlWood High School in 1955. He married Mary Slover April 2, 1967 in Kewanee, IL. He later married Harriet V. Wadhams June 17, 1995 in Danville, IL.

Leland served in the U.S. National Guard from 1960-1966 and was employed at Case/IH from 1963 until retiring in June of 1993.

Leland was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and served on church council several times throughout the years. He served on the Clover Manor Board for 18 years and the AlWood Food Pantry Board several years. Leland was active in PWP (Parents without Partners) in the AlWood region, a leader of Boy Scouts of America and former member of the Jaycees and Henry County Farm Bureau.

Survivors include his wife, Harriet; one daughter: Heidi (John) Carabba of Mulberry, Florida; one son: Jason (Stacy Winter) Peterson of West Lafayette, Indiana; one step-grandson: Cameron Avery of West Lafayette, one sister: Lois Willard of Cambridge, IL; one sister-in-law: Jan Peterson of Moline, IL; several nieces and nephews.

His parents and one brother: Dale Peterson preceded him in death.