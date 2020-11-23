Menu
Leo F. Pender

January 29, 1932-November 21, 2020

Leo F. Pender, 88, of Silvis passed away November 21, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus.

Due to Covid-19 private graveside services will be Friday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton, IA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Cemetery. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Leo was born January 29, 1932 in Mt. Sterling, IA the son of Phil and Velma Carter Pender. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Leo married Patricia Cackley May 29, 1955 in Keosauqua, IA. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1994 after 38 years. He also worked part time at Stones Apple Barn for 52 years. Leo enjoyed traveling, occasional visits to the casinos, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Pat; children Brenda (Gilligan) Tines of Colona and Steven (Sheryl) Pender of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Jeremy (Brandi Sels) Pender, Patty (Andrew) Stevens, Brandy (TJ) Jones, and Amanda Smith; great grandchildren Caleb, Tara, Hunter, and Kayla; 5 step grandchildren; 21 step great grandchildren; 9 step great great grandchildren; sisters Marcella (Billy) Prevo and Marlene (John Jordan) Henry and several nieces and nephews.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, great grandson Nathan Jr., siblings Mildred Spurgeon, Marjorie Harward, Lester Pender, Lawrence Pender, Lowell Pender, Mary Lou Moffett, Larry Pender, and Lynn Pender and 2 step grandsons.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 23, 2020.
