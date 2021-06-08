Leon Charles Green

October 18, 1949-June 4, 2021

IOWA CITY-Leon Charles Green, 71, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021, at the Bird House – Hospice Home of Johnson County. He had fought chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia for over fifteen years, dying at last from complications of a stroke. To honor Leon's wishes cremation has taken place and his family will have a celebration of his life that will take place at a later date. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family.

Leon was born October 18, 1949, in Clinton, IA, the son of Leonard and Alice Ann (Farrell) Green. He grew up on a farm near Grand Mound and attended catholic schools, graduating from St. Joseph High School in Dewitt. In 1971, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts at Saint Ambrose College. Later, he earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Northern Iowa plus a Master's of the Arts Degree from the University of Southern Florida.

On July 11, 1981, he was united in marriage with Deborah Parkhurst at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline, IL. They were married for almost forty years, first meeting when they worked at the Moline Public Library in Illinois. Leon also worked at the University of Southern Florida Tampa Campus Library, the River Bend Library Service in Coal Valley, IL, and the Cedar Rapids Public Library in Iowa.

He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years, even being a Little League All Star player one year. He liked rock and blues music, especially The Who, and liked to play his electric guitars to learn chords and musical fingerings. He loved his pet cats, Bonnie, and Leo, who will miss his willing lap.

Leon had the best sense of humor plus a dry wit while also being a caring and willing listener to others. He took an interest in Major League Baseball and was a longtime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Travel also interested him, as did watching and streaming films and unusual TV series, especially during the recent pandemic. He will be dearly missed.

Leon is survived by his wife, Debb; his mother Alice Ann Green of Wheatland, IA; his sisters, Cheryl (Jim) Whalen of Guttenburg, IA, Maureen (Dave) Mann of Underwood, IA, Jeanine (Mark) Gannon of Sleepy Hollow, IL, Madonna (Brian) Farrell of Bailey, NC; sister-in-law Mary Ann Green of Dubuque, IA. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Judith Parkhurst of Iowa City; mother-in-law Nancie Parkhurst of Moline, IL; aunts, Mary Lee Green and Therese Green of Dewitt, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Libby (Doug) Scott of Star Lake, WI, Randy (Michelle) Parkhurst of Scottsdale, AZ, and Craig (Cindy) Parkhurst of Moline, IL. He is survived by many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins – including his partners in crime at the old farm, his wonderful Dodds family cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother Steve; father-in-law James Parkhurst; uncle Eldon Green, uncle and aunt John and Margaret Dodds and his aunt, Sister Charles Mary, C.S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leon's name may be made to the Bird House – Hospice Home of Johnson County.

Leon's family would especially like to thank Iowa City Hospice and the Bird House for their loving care during his final days.

