Leon Pulliam

January 10, 1938 - October 17, 2020

Leon Pulliam, 82, of Galesburg Illinois formerly of East Moline, Illinois went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. Leon was born January 10, 1938 in Houston, Mississippi, the son of John Ed & Desiree Pulliam.

Leon is survived by daughter Cynthia Patterson and 4 brothers James, Robert, Earvie, & Calvin and sister Mary and two grandchildren Tyrell and Terrance and 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He also married Barbara Williams in Moline, Ilinois.

He was preceded in death by parents and sisters Ruby and Arteria and his son Leon Jr. and daughter Angela and 2 brothers John and Dueddie.

Leon worked at Int'l Harvester for over 30 years.

Private family graveside services will be in Galesburg on Thursday October 23, 2020. Memorials maybe made to the daughter, Cynthia Patterson in East Moline, IL.