Leona E. Sisul

October 19, 1929-November 1, 2020

Leona Elizabeth Sisul, 91, Formerly of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at The Fort Armstrong, Rock Island. Funeral services are 10:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 4-6 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Leona Stenzel was born on October 19, 1929 in Easton, MN, the daughter of Leo and Mary (Altenhofen) Stenzel. She married Anthony Sisul on December 28, 1977 in Carlton, MN. He died September 28, 2002. Leona was a beloved teacher at Jordan Catholic School, Rock Island and the former St. Anne Catholic Grade School in East Moline for many years. She loved spending time with her family and reading was her passion.

Leona leaves behind her granddaughter Melanie (Jason) Putnam, Milan, 2 great grandsons, Jayden and Josiah Putnam, 4 sisters, a brother, cousins, nieces, nephews, an adopted son, 2 step-sons and other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her 3 sisters, 2 brothers and 2 step-sons.

To Know her was to love her.

