Leona Roberta Hill

May 13, 1941-April 16, 2022

DAVENPORT-Leona Roberta Hill, 80, of Davenport, IA, passed away on April 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 21, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Leona was a quick-witted, caring and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

She was born May 13, 1941 to Leo Robert and Anna Kathryn Boney Brown in East Moline, IL. A graduate of United Township High School, Leona married the love of her life, James Hill, in 1961. They were together on earth for 45 years, until his passing in 2006.

Leona was a proud mother to 6 children, grandmother to 12, and great-grandmother to 7. She was a nurturer and protector of family, never missing any life event. A confident and passionate woman, Leona dedicated her time and talent to a variety of charitable organizations in the Quad Cities. She was a member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, the Catholic Service Board, a board of director of Meal Service of Scott County (Meals on Wheels). She was a fierce advocate for organ donation. Leona also belonged to various social clubs, her weekly and monthly ladies card clubs being a favorite.

Leona loved travel, red wine and chocolate; puzzles and dogs; quilting, cross stitch and sewing; Goodwill stores and estate sales. She was a voracious reader, with a book on every end table in every room of the house. Leona loved to entertain, and frequently did, hosting various card clubs and many parties celebrating her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid fair goer, enjoying the musical acts at the Mississippi Valley Fair with her childhood best friend, Alice Wolfe, every single year.

Left to honor Leona's memory are her sisters, Betty Harris and Helen Wallingford; 6 children: Julie Belman, Kathy Dominguez, Jeff (Penny) Hill, Jenny Hill, Steve (Jenny) Hill, and Erin (David) Boyd; 12 grandchildren: Jessica (Matt) Shannon, Jaime Belman (Mario Ponce), Jillian Belman (AJ Woeckener), Sophie Belman (Gabe Kranz), Christina (Jake) Mirocha, Angel Dominguez (Eric Mangan), Steven Dominguez, Michael Dominguez, Ryan (Marci) Hill, Amy (Alex) Berg, Thomas Hill and Bridget Boyd; 7 great-grandchildren: Mila, Lena, and Tanner Mirocha, Leighton, Maryn, and Breckan Hill, and Rylan Berg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Iowa Donor Network or Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Thank you, Leona, for being the wonderful matriarch to the Hill Family. We will miss you every day.