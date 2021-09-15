Menu
Leona Stoudt
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Leona Stoudt

April 7, 1926-September 13, 2021

ORION-Leona Stoudt, 95, of Orion, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hillcrest Home Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary Orion. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her family.

Leona was born on April 7, 1926, in Orion, the daughter of Charles A. and Caroline J. (Chindberg) Swanson. She married Charles W. "Toby" Stoudt on January 8, 1952, in Orion. He preceded her in death August 1, 2021. Leona and Toby owned Swanson Hardware store in Orion where she was the bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion. She enjoyed sewing and big band music.

Survivors include her sons, Brian (Patricia) Stoudt, Orion, Arlan (Jennifer Miller) Stoudt, New Windsor; grandchildren, Ronald (Karen Mackey) Higbee II, Clarence, IA, Tonya (Christian) Remley, Lyndon, IL, Kristina (Patric) Harris, Johnston, IA, Heidi (David) Cousins, Blairsburg, IA, Amanda Stoudt, Lisbon IA; 16 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Catherine Hughes; and granddaughter, Nichole Stoudt.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
