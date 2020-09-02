Leoanrd A. Brackevelt

July 5, 1941- August 31, 2020

PORT BYRON-Leonard A. Brackevelt, 79, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Country Manor, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Leonard was born July 5, 1941 in Moline, the son of Alois and Alma (Kochuyt) Brackevelt. He married Glenda K. LaMar on April 28, 1962 in Moline. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2007.

Leonard worked at the former International Harvester, Rock Island and retired from Arrowhead Ranch as a Maintenance Supervisor in 2007.

Leonard was a member of Family Campers on Wheels. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, working with his hands and loved being outside.

Survivors include his children, Jeffrey (Belinda) Brackevelt, Port Byron and Jason (Terri) Brackevelt, East Moline; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Jacob, Matthew & Nathan and great grandchildren, Kami and Bayn.

