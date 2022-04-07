Menu
Leslie Berhenke
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Leslie Berhenke

April 13, 1961-April 5, 2022

MILAN-Leslie Rose Berhenke, 60, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, April 8, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. A memorial fund has been established.

Leslie was born April 13, 1961 in Moline, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Cowley) Guinn. She married David Berhenke on August 29, 2003 in Rock Island.

Leslie retired from Nestle Purina after 30 years of service.

Leslie enjoyed crafting, making food for others, sewing and party planning. She took great joy in planning special events for family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, David; children, Cara (Justin) DeMuynck, East Moline, Amy (Sonny) Dodd, Moline, Brianna (Kyle) Rollins, Geneseo, and Jeremiah (Jessica) Berhenke; grandchildren, Michaela, Madison, Tyler, Jake, Miah, Megan, Daltyn, Aubrie, Brayden, Wyatt, Austin, Lauren, with one great-grandchild on the way; father, Bill (Leann) Guinn, Norman, OK; sisters, Deborah Graham, Sugarland, TX, Valerie (David) Ries, Raleigh, NC, and Dorrie (David) Wallarab, Bella Vista, AR, and brother, Darren (Jennifer) Guinn, Courtland, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother, mother-in-law, Rose Berhenke and nephew, Joshua Graham.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 7, 2022.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
