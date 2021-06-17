Menu
Leta J. Beavers
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Leta J. Beavers

July 29, 1938-June 16, 2021

MOLINE-Leta J. Beavers, 82, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Quad Cities.

Leta was born on July 29, 1938, in Promise City, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Nelma (Hellyer) Green. She married Myles Beavers on March 9, 1957, in Corydon, IA. She was a CNA for the Lutheran Hospital for 23 years. She later worked at UnityPoint Health Trinity for 3 years. She was a member of The Sanctuary Quad Cities, Silvis. She enjoyed crocheting and working in the church nursery. Leta truly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Myles Beavers; children, David Beavers, Sheryl (Vincent) Huff; granddaughters, Leta, Gracie, Samantha and Jessi; great grandchildren, Sophie, Saylor, Stetson, Izzy and Colton; brothers, Max (Pam) Green, Princeton, KS, Jim (Linda) Green, Tempe, AZ, Philip (Beth) Green, OK; sister-in-law, Dwala Green, Plano, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Melvin and Floyd Green.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Jun
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Leta was a wonderful person who always had a smile on her face. Know all of you will miss her greatly.
Janie Beavers Nimerichter
Family
June 18, 2021
Our sincere sympathies to all the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mark and Kim Mills
Friend
June 18, 2021
Deepest condolences
Family of Jack Beavers ( John Beavers)
Family
June 18, 2021
