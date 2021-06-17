Leta J. Beavers

July 29, 1938-June 16, 2021

MOLINE-Leta J. Beavers, 82, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Quad Cities.

Leta was born on July 29, 1938, in Promise City, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Nelma (Hellyer) Green. She married Myles Beavers on March 9, 1957, in Corydon, IA. She was a CNA for the Lutheran Hospital for 23 years. She later worked at UnityPoint Health Trinity for 3 years. She was a member of The Sanctuary Quad Cities, Silvis. She enjoyed crocheting and working in the church nursery. Leta truly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Myles Beavers; children, David Beavers, Sheryl (Vincent) Huff; granddaughters, Leta, Gracie, Samantha and Jessi; great grandchildren, Sophie, Saylor, Stetson, Izzy and Colton; brothers, Max (Pam) Green, Princeton, KS, Jim (Linda) Green, Tempe, AZ, Philip (Beth) Green, OK; sister-in-law, Dwala Green, Plano, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Melvin and Floyd Green.

