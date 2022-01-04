Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Letha J. Elliott
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
801 W Edgington St
Reynolds, IL

Letha J. Elliott

October 9, 1939-January 3, 2022

MILAN-Letha J. Elliott, 82, of Milan, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Letha was born on October 9, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Lela (Johnson) Cook. She married Harold Elliott on August 3, 1958 in Edgington. She worked as a CNA for VNHA. She was an avid reader, doll collector, coffee drinker, and enjoyed watching movies. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.

Letha is survived by her sons, Gregg Elliott, Phil (Rose) Elliott, and Tony (Linda) Elliott; grandchildren, Paul Elliott, Sarah Elliott, Cala (Daniel) Smoldt, Cole (Chrissy) Elliott, Lela (Drew) Farris, Jodi Elliott, and Jamie Gieger; great grandchildren, Alayna, Kirra, Austin, Madelyn, Wyatt, Bennett, Wesley, Mason, Izik, Ahava, Cael, Safron, Roran, and Gideon; sisters, Anna (Ed) Weinert and Phyllis Munoz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Charles, Burley, Reuben "Doog", and Ladell Cook.

Online condolences may be left to Letha's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. I know she´s with the Lord and healed from this world. Sending love and prayers to all who love her.
Sandra Nevling
Family
January 10, 2022
I think of the family often- growing up with 3 boys right next to us. How our mom´s put up with the dirt bikes (and dirt), go carts, pony rides, and skunk smells I´ll never know. I remember Letha always having a Pepsi in the afternoon and her morning coffee. Fond memories. Rest In Peace.
Mary Mullinix
Family
January 6, 2022
Sherry called and told me Letha had died and I couldn´t believe that that spunky girl was gone!! Anna and Phyllis and all her family will miss and love her forever!! All the memories will live forever!! I´m so sorry for your loss! RIP Letha!
Barb and Bob Widener
Friend
January 5, 2022
Leatha and I were friends when we were kids. When we got married, we would play cards with our husband's. I remember she had made chili and the lid came off of the chili powder and she just stirred it up. It was the worst chili I had ever eaten.. We drank a lot of water and soda. LOL
Patricia J Manuel
Friend
January 4, 2022
