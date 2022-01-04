Letha J. Elliott

October 9, 1939-January 3, 2022

MILAN-Letha J. Elliott, 82, of Milan, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Letha was born on October 9, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Lela (Johnson) Cook. She married Harold Elliott on August 3, 1958 in Edgington. She worked as a CNA for VNHA. She was an avid reader, doll collector, coffee drinker, and enjoyed watching movies. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.

Letha is survived by her sons, Gregg Elliott, Phil (Rose) Elliott, and Tony (Linda) Elliott; grandchildren, Paul Elliott, Sarah Elliott, Cala (Daniel) Smoldt, Cole (Chrissy) Elliott, Lela (Drew) Farris, Jodi Elliott, and Jamie Gieger; great grandchildren, Alayna, Kirra, Austin, Madelyn, Wyatt, Bennett, Wesley, Mason, Izik, Ahava, Cael, Safron, Roran, and Gideon; sisters, Anna (Ed) Weinert and Phyllis Munoz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Charles, Burley, Reuben "Doog", and Ladell Cook.

